The Utah Jazz will officially begin practicing Tuesday in preparation for the 2017-2018 season, and the team announced its training camp roster Monday.

Nineteen players will take part in the Jazz's camp (teams are allowed a maximum of 20), with 14 of them having fully guaranteed contracts for the season, plus two with two-way contracts.

Teams are allowed to carry 15 players during the regular season. Joel Bolomboy, Raul Neto and Royce O'Neale are the three players without fully guaranteed contracts, meaning one of them must be released before the season begins.

Eric Griffin and Nate Wolters are on two-way deals, meaning they can spend up to 45 days of the season with the Jazz and will spend the rest of the campaign with the Salt Lake City Stars of the G-League.

Player.....Pos......Ht......Wt......Birthdate.....Prior to NBA/From.....Yrs.

Joel Bolomboy.....F.....6-9.....235.....1/85/94.....Weber State/Ukraine.....1

Alec Burks.....G.....6-6.....214.....7/20/91.....Colorado/USA.....6

Tony Bradley.....C.....6-10.....248.....2/8/98.....North Carolina/USA.....R

Dante Exum.....G.....6-6.....190.....7/13/95.....Australian Inst. of Sport/Australia.....2

Derrick Favors.....F/C.....6-10.....265.....7/15/91.....Georgia Tech/USA.....7

Eric Griffin.....C/F.....6-8.....205.....5/26/90.....Campbell/USA.....R

Rudy Gobert.....C.....7-1.....245.....6/26/92.....Cholet Basket (France)/France.....4

Rodney Hood.....G.....6-8.....206.....10/20/92.....Duke/USA.....3

Joe Ingles.....F.....6-8.....226.....10/2/87.....Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel)/Australia.....3

Jonas Jerebko.....F.....6-10.....231.....3/2/87.....Angelico Biella (Italy)/Sweden.....7

Joe Johnson.....G/F.....6-7.....240.....6/29/81.....Arkansas/USA.....16

Donovan Mitchell.....G.....6-3.....215.....9/7/96.....Louisville/USA.....R

Nazareth Mitrou-Long.....G .....6-4.....218.....8/3/93.....Iowa State/Canada.....R

Raul Neto.....G.....6-1.....179.....5/19/92.....UCAM Murica (Spain)/Brazil.....2

Royce O’Neale.....F.....6-6.....226.....6/5/93.....Baylor/USA.....R

Ricky Rubio.....G.....6-4.....190.....10/21/90.....FC Barcelona (Spain)/Spain.....6

Thabo Sefolosha .....F.....6-7.....220.....5/2/84.....Angelico Biella (Italy)/Switzerland.....11

Ekpe Udoh.....F.....6-10.....245.....5/20/87.....Baylor/USA.....5

Nate Wolters.....G.....6-4.....190.....5/15/91.....South Dakota State/USA.....2

Utah will hold its annual media day Monday, beginning at 2:30 p.m. MT.