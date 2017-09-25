Utah Valley University senior middle blocker Madison Dennison has been named Western Athletic Conference Volleyball Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 18-24. This is her second WAC Player of the Week honor of the season and fourth of her career.

The Pleasant Grove, Utah native led the Wolverines to a road sweep of Seattle U in their WAC opener. She posted a match-high 14 kills on .542 hitting with just one error on 24 attempts. Dennison also added a match-best six blocks to go along with three digs and a service ace. For the week, she averaged 4.67 kills, 2.00 blocks, 1.00 digs and 0.33 service aces per set. Dennison leads the WAC in total blocks (91) and blocks per set (1.54), and she ranks third in hitting percentage (.311), sixth in points per set (3.78) and 10th in kills per set (2.88). Her 91 total blocks are also good enough to lead the entire nation in that category.

Other nominees included: Sydney Haynes of CSU Bakersfield who averaged 3.00 kills on .350 hitting, 1.14 blocks and 0.86 digs per set as the 'Runners went 2-0 on the week; Chicago State's Lacee Adams who averaged 9.87 assists, 2.87 digs and 0.62 service aces per set as the Cougars went 1-1 to open WAC play; Teagan DeFalco of Grand Canyon who averaged 3.12 kills and 3.50 digs per set and posted a pair of double-doubles; Kansas City's Alicia Harrington who averaged 3.88 kills, 4.12 digs and 0.75 blocks per set as the Roos went 1-1 on the week; Ariadnne Sierra of NM State who averaged 5.25 digs, 0.38 service aces and 0.25 assists per set; and UT Rio Grande Valley's Ragni Steen Knudsen who finished with 17 kills and 12 digs in a five-set win over NM State.

After the WAC-opening win over Seattle U last week, Dennison and the Wolverines (6-10, 1-0 WAC) continue league play on the road this week when they face Grand Canyon on Thursday, Sept. 28, and CSU Bakersfield on Saturday, Sept. 30. The Wolverines will then return home for their 2017 WAC home opener the following week when they host the 2016 WAC Tournament Champion UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros on Thursday, Oct. 5.

James Warnick is an assistant sports information director at Utah Valley University. For more information about Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.