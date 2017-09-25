With the state meet less than a month away, here’s a recap of results from some of the top meets across the state of Utah this weekend.

Bob Firman Invitational

Some of the top cross country teams in the state venture north to Eagle, Idaho on Saturday to participate in the Bob Firman Invitational, and as always, they represented the state very well.

Lehi’s Ryan Raff won the boys race with a time of 15:11.20, while Fremont’s Zach Winter finished second with a time of 15:19.50.

Springville’s Brandon Garnica, Fremont’s Bronson Winter, Timpanogos’ Brennan Benson, Hurricane’s Caleb Armstrong and Springville’s Grand Gardner all finished in the top 10.

Timpanogos and Springville tied for first with 96 team points in the boys team competition, but Timpanogos won the tiebreaker by virtue of a better finish from its sixth runner.

Davis finished fifth in the boys team race, while Stansbury was eighth, Skyridge with ninth and Ogden was 10th.

On the girls side North Summit’s Sadie Sargent had the top finish from Utah as she finished second with a time of 17:39.20, led than two seconds behind the winner from Mountain View, Idaho.

Springville’s Heidi Sumsion finished fourth, while Skyline’s Camille Winterton and Weber’s Mckenna Lee all finished in the top 10.

Skyline had the top team finish on the girls side as it finished in the fourth place. Springville, Pine View and American Fork finished seventh, eighth and ninth respectively.

Nebo XC Invite

In a meet featuring numerous quality teams and individuals, Herriman’s boys and Mountain View’s girls prevailed to claim team titles.

Herriman’s boys finished with 59 points to edge American Fork, Lone Peak and Timpview for the first place trophy.

Herriman’s top finish belonged to senior Nick Burrell, who finished sixth with a time of 15:26.5. Teammates Nathan Bracken, Kyle Miller, Ty Vickers and Taylor Burgess all finished in the top 15 for the Mustangs.

Timpview’s Aidan Troutner won the meet in dominant fashion as he finished with a time of 14:38.3. Lone Peak’s Justin Harthsorn had a strong race in second with a time of 15:09.70. American Fork’s Dalton Brems, Mountain View’s Garrett Faragher and American Fork’s Carson Clinger rounded out the top five performances.

On the girls side, Mountain View had three runners place in the top six as it edged Lone Peak, Pleasant Grove and Cedar for the team title.

Mountain View’s Alissa Fielding finished first to claim the individual title, while teammates Helena Miyazawa and Allison Warner finished fifth and sixth.

Cedar’s Harley Taylor finished second with a time of 17:48.80, followed by Union’s Kennedy Powell in third.

Davis District Championships

Davis’ girls and boys cross country teams used its superior depth to sweep the Davis District Championships at Layton High School last Wednesday.

Davis’ top girls finisher was Ruth Wright in sixth place while the boys top finishers was Seth Sromberg in third.

Viewmont’s Josh Letham won the boys race with a time of 14:21, which was 15 seconds faster than second place Jason Davis from Woods Cross.

The girls race was led by a couple of Woods Cross runners. Carlee Hansen dominated the race with a time of 17.00, while teammate Michelle Christian finished second in 17.46.

Wahsatch Rendezvous

Park City’s girls and Hillcrest’s boys won the Wahsatch Rendezvous at Cottonwood Complex on Saturday.

The Rendezvous is a unique cross country race in which there are seven individual varsity races. Every team’s No. 7 runner races against each other, followed by the No. 6 runners, the No. 5 runners, etc.

Hillcrest’s boys won five of the seven races to edge Cottonwood for the team title. In the No. 1 varsity race, Cottonwood’s Jacob Nielson edged Hillcrest’s Zac Hastings with a time of 16:01.94 — the top time of all the participants.

Park City’s girls won three of the five races to finish ahead of Cottonwood for the title.

Hillcrest’s Cat Webster had the top individual performance as she won the No. 1 varsity race with a time of 19:11.39.

Salt Lake Classic

Westlake’s Logan Anderson and Abby Jensen took home the individual titles at the Salt Lake XC Classic at Valley Regional Park on Friday.

Anderson finished with a time of 15:09.20 to win against a field of 69 runners. Bingham’s Dylan Tidwell finished in second place 17 seconds behind Anderson, but his performance helped the Miners capture the team title.

Westlake’s girls easy captured the Salt Lake Classic team title as Jensen, Porsche Eismann and Abby Barrus finished first, second and third respectively in a meet with nine different schools.

Royal Run

Northridge’s boys and Layton’s girls captured the team titles at the Royal Run at Roy High School on Friday.

Northridge’s boys totaled 90 points to finish ahead of second-place Weber, which finished with 99 points.

Viewmont’s Joshua Leatham had a strong showing to win the boys race as he finished with a time of 15:25.3, four seconds faster than Roy’s Curt Crossley.

Layton’s girls were led by a 1-2 finished from Sydney Stout and Kate Richardson as the Lancers finished with 37 team points. Viewmont was second with 46 points.