Parents of children at a Georgia middle school are outraged after a music teacher gave students a homework assignment laced with profanity.

According to WSB-TV, students of DeKalb County's Bethune Middle School received a homework assignment from a music teacher that included explicit rap lyrics.

The lyrics appear to be from A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Kodak Black’s song “Drowning.”

The assignment, which we have not posted because of its explicit language, includes “expletives, violence and sexually suggestive lyrics, all in print,” WSB-TV reported.

As WFTV-9 reported, the music teacher, Bonnecia Williams, assigned students to read the profane rap lines and suggest more positive lyrics.

One mother, Crishana Wright, said this assignment was a little too much.

"It was really against everything I try to teach them, you know?” Wright told WSB-TV. "I'm reading all these words and I immediately asked her why she had this and she said it was an assignment.”

Her daughter said when she saw the assignment "I was like, ‘My mom would be mad,’" according to WSB-TV.

The incident went viral over the weekend, including becoming a story on CNN.

According to The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Williams was removed from the school after the incident.

Williams also issued an apology letter to the affected families, WFTV-9 reported.

"I know this letter alone will not erase the pain that I have caused. I will make sure this does not happen again. I accept full responsibility for my actions,” she said.

Wright said the result isn’t ideal, but teachers must be more cautious, according to WFTV-9.

"I hate that she is no longer there, or whatever the case may be, but you're dealing with children's minds and you have to be cautious," Wright said.