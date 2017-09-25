SALT LAKE CITY — Slightly more Utah elementary and middle schools on average received D's and F's in 2017, slightly more earned C's, and fewer earned A's and B's, according to data state education officials are expected to release Monday.

The statewide averages were released Monday morning by Canyons School District in a comparison with its school grades, with 78 percent of Canyons elementary and middle schools receiving A or B grades this year — up 5 percent from last year, according to district officials.

Two of Canyons' Title I schools experienced the most growth, with East Midvale Elementary jumping to a B grade after last year's D. Sandy Elementary, meanwhile, improved from a C to a B.

“Jumping two letter grades is extremely rare. The student growth at East Midvale and gains in science achievement are really commendable,” said Hal Sanderson, Canyons District’s director of research and assessment.

But statewide, elementary and middle schools earning A's or B's dropped 3 percent on average from the previous year; slightly more received C's, a 1 percent increase; and schools that received D's and F's were up 2 percent, according to state data released by Canyons School District.

The anticipated release of school grades marks the final time Utah uses the current, controversial school accountability system. A new program was established under SB220, approved by state lawmakers earlier this year. It also will award letter grades, but the benchmarks are still being established.

For the coming year, at least, there will be no letter grades issued by state education leaders to allow schools time to transition to the new system.

Utah’s school grading system was created by the Utah Legislature, with the first grades published for the 2012-13 school year.

Individual school grades are primarily based on year-end test scores. Schools are awarded points for students who meet grade-level benchmarks and for students who demonstrate substantial growth. Graduation rates and ACT scores factor into grades for high schools.

In Canyons District, East Midvale Principal Justin Pitcher credited the school's improvement to its hardworking faculty. Three years ago, the highly impacted school experienced mass turnover in staff and had to hire 23 new teachers.

“Those faculty, in collaboration with their more tenured colleagues, have worked very hard to create an environment at this school where all students feel safe and inspired to learn. Their goal isn’t to improve test scores; it’s to ensure that students master foundational concepts before moving on to the next subject. And they’ve committed to doing whatever it takes to achieve that goal,” Pitcher said in a prepared statement.

Some 700 students attend East Midvale Elementary. Nearly 75 percent of them qualify for free or reduced-price lunch, and 20 percent are English language learners. The school serves a large refugee population, with at least 13 languages spoken by the students and their families.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.