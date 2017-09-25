The Maze Runner movies, based on BYU grad and Utah resident James Dashner’s prolific book series, is about to reach its thrilling conclusion.

On Sunday, 20th Century Fox shared the official trailer for the upcoming “Maze Runner: The Death Cure,” the third and final film in the Maze Runner series.

The film, based on Dashner’s book series, depicts main character Thomas leading a group of characters on “their final and most dangerous mission yet.”

The film debuts Jan. 26, 2018.

Watch the trailer below.

Note: The trailer includes mild language.

Two previous Maze Runner films had moderate success at the box office. “The Maze Runner” scored $102 million at the box office in 2014. The sequel, “Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials,” secured a lesser $81 million.

The series has garnered $184 million total between the two films.