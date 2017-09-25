SALT LAKE CITY — Like a scene out of the past, two “Back to the Future” characters spent some time together.

At Salt Lake Comic Con 2017, stars of "Back to the Future" Christopher Lloyd (Doc Brown) and Tom Wilson (Biff Tannen) spoke on stage in a Q&A event in which they revealed trivia facts and tidbits about the movies.

Wilson began the presentation with a ukulele song, singing about how he and Lloyd are celebrities and it makes them "more important" than everyone else. He also sang, with a tongue-in-cheek tone, about how great being a celebrity is.

“Fame is more important than relationships,” he sang amid a chorus of laughter.

When the two settled down into their seats, they revealed several little tidbits about “Back to the Future” and its sequels.

Here’s a look at the reveals.

Biff was one of the last actors signed to the movie

Wilson admitted that Biff was one of the last people signed to the film. He auditioned for Biff, hoping he would get a gang member. He said he’d be excited to be in a movie, no matter what it was.

His agent at the time got him into the audition. He performed one scene, and then faced seven different callbacks. He was asked for one final callback on the same night as a Bruce Springsteen concert.

In the last audition, he worked with Crispin Glover, who played George McFly, and was told to go all out. So he got physical with Glover.

“I pulled (Glover) across the table; I was beating him senseless, I lifted him into the air,” he said.

He was asked to leave the room.

“That was the worst Springsteen concert I had ever been to,” he said.

Lloyd wasn’t thrilled with the movie at first

Lloyd said he wasn’t thrilled with the script.

He wanted to go back to the theater and had set his mind on doing a play.

“I dumped (the script) in a waste bin basket. Not a great career move,” he joked. “But that’s what I did.”

However, he had a life motto to never overlook a possibility, so he decided to give it a second look.

“Just in case it worked out,” he said. “Maybe I should really take a look at it.”

Lloyd returned to L.A., met with director Robert Zemeckis and left 100 percent convinced he should do the project.

Wilson said he was bullied as a child before playing Biff

Wilson was asked about his experience with Eric Stoltz, the actor who was originally slated to play Marty McFly in “Back to the Future.” Stoltz later left the project and was replaced by Michael J. Fox.

Wilson admitted he had disagreements with Stoltz.

“It is difficult if someone has a method (for acting) that is really in competition with my method.”

Wilson said he was bullied in high school because he has asthma, and as a result often missed his school classes. He channeled those thoughts of feeling like an outsider for his role of Biff.

He also revealed that he was mistreated on the set, but was vague about who bullied him. He did say how he felt about it, though.

“Big daddy didn’t care for that at all,” he said.

Biff actually swore in the original version of the film

Wilson said he cleaned up Biff's language, and actually tried to dumb it down. So instead of calling characters by a swear word, he used crass words like “butthead" instead.

“He has to get things wrong because he’s stupid," Wilson said.

Wilson said the script told him to say “make like a tree and leave,” but he knew he was dumber than that, and said “get out of here.”

In an another instance, instead of “Irish bump” the script writers changed the language to “Irish bug.”

Wilson and Lloyd almost never worked together on set

Although Wilson and Lloyd were both in the Back to the Future movies, they didn't share a scene until the third film, when Lloyd’s Doc Brown confronts Wilson’s Mad Dog.

Wilson shot a scene with Michael J. Fox in which Mad Dog and his cronies lassoed Marty McFly and strung him up by the neck. Although Doc Brown later freed Marty, the scene was shot with a stand-in for Lloyd. Zemeckis wasn't planning to film Lloyd's part for another six hours and told Wilson he could leave for the day.

But instead of leaving, Wilson stuck around so he work with Lloyd for the first time. Although his character was shown sitting on a horse in the final version, he sat on top of a ladder so they could get the shot.

“(Working with Lloyd) was my favorite part of the movie," Wilson said. "It is one of my favorite scenes of the movie.”

‘Back to the Future 4’ won’t happen

Wilson once again pulled out his ukulele and sang answers to questions he’s been commonly asked over the years.

In one of those answers, Wilson, said, “'Back to the Future 4' … not happening.”

Lloyd wants hoverboards

A fan asked the two actors which of the predictions in “Back to the Future 2” they’d like to see in real life.

Lloyd said, “You know, maybe we’ll get hoverboards one day.”