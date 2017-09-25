Zach Lowe of ESPN looked at the most intriguing players heading into the NBA season, and Utah's Rodney Hood was the first player listed.

Speaking about Hood's new role with the Jazz, Lowe wrote, "The moment Gordon Hayward hit 'publish,' Hood became the go-to scorer for this defense-first meat grinder that figures to be in the race for one of the West's last three playoff spots."

Lowe then breaks down some of Hood's weaknesses and strengths on the offensive end of the floor.

One of those strengths, according to Lowe, is being able to get open for clean looks from beyond the 3-point line using screens.

"He's crafty opening airspace for those shots. He disguises which way he wants to go around a screen, and jukes his defender in the wrong direction with mean shoulder shimmies," wrote Lowe.

Utes move up Power Rankings

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg released his Week 4 college football Power Rankings, and the Utes moved into the top 20 after going unranked a week ago.

Speaking of Utah, Rittenberg wrote, "The Utes make their debut after surviving a QB injury and a late rally at Arizona. Troy Williams is a solid insurance policy, but Utah needs a healthy Tyler Huntley."

Three other Pac-12 schools made the rankings, including Washington State at No. 14, Washington at No. 6 and USC at No. 5.

Alabama topped the list, followed by Clemson and Oklahoma.

Other links

And finally …

Former BYU wide receiver Jordan Leslie made his NFL regular-season debut for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. While he was targeted just one time on the day, he came up big as he made a ridiculous catch for a 26-yard gain late in the second quarter.

This was Jordan Leslie's first career catch. THIS. pic.twitter.com/ZILx39lo4Z — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 24, 2017

The Browns capitalized on Leslie's catch as they scored seconds later to cut the deficit to 28-14 just before halftime.