Westminster was held scoreless for the second-straight conference game when it fell to Western State, 2-0, on Sunday afternoon. Westminster now stands at 4-4 overall and 1-2 in the RMAC on the season.

Western (3-3-1, 2-1 RMAC) scored twice in the first half of play when at the 28th-minute mark Annie Grillo cut the ball back near the edge of the 18-yard box and hit the ball into the upper left corner of the goal. It was Grillo's first goal of the season.

Just more than six minutes later, Megan Wheelock made it 2-0 Western. Once again attacking from the right side, Ingrid Alvarez placed a ball across the face of the net, finding Wheelock's foot near the penalty kick spot. Wheelock shot it across the net, scoring her first of the season.

Western pressured the Westminster back line in the first half, trying to get behind the defense. In total, Western was caught offside six times.

In the second half, Westminster pushed three forwards into the Western defense. The Griffins outshot Western, 9-2, in the final 45 minutes, though were unable to convert goals.

For the Griffins, Abi Black had two shots on goal, and teammates Aimee Kurfurst, Emma Heyn and Gabriella Sorensen came away with one apiece.

In the box, Breanna Empey and Hillary Weixler came away with three saves in the loss.

Westminster looks to bounce back this next week when it returns to Dumke Field to host MSU-Denver on Friday at 12:30 p.m., and Regis on Sunday at noon. Tickets for both games can be purchased in advance online and on game day one hour prior to the start at Dumke Field entrance. The game will be broadcast live on the RMAC Network.

