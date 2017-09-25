On Sunday afternoon, Adams State's (5-3 and 2-2 RMAC) Drayden Ricks scored the first goal at the 23rd-minute mark off an assist from Mario Castro, which ended up being the game-winning goal. With the loss, Westminster stands at 4-6-0 overall and 0-4 n the RMAC.

Game shots were fairly even as Westminster ended the contest with 11 shots with seven on goal compared to Western State with 10 shots, six on goal and one score. The Griffins had six corner kicks and 12 fouls.

Kaden Amano finished with two shots on goal along with teammates Zach Nielsen, Marshall Johnson, Cristian Alfaro, Amit Hefer and Hunter Kone adding one apiece.

Goalie Max Medley was credited with five saves in the loss.

RMAC play continues for Westminster as it turns right around to host Colorado Mesa on Wednesday and South Dakota Mines on Friday. Both games at Dumke Field will start at 3:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance online and will be available on game day one hour prior to starting time at the Dumke Field entrance. Games will be broadcast live on the RMAC Network.

Westminster is a private, independent, and comprehensive college in Salt Lake City, Utah. The intercollegiate athletics program is a provisional member of NCAA II and the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC).