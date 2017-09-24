Utah’s Tony Finau capped off an outstanding golf season on the PGA Tour with a tie for seventh place at the Tour Championship in Atlanta Sunday.

The Salt Lake native shot a final-round 66 at East Lake CC, the second-best score of the day in the 30-golfer field, and moved up eight spots into a tie with Jorday Spieth and Jon Rahm at 7-under-par 273, five shots behind winner Xander Schaufele.

His $280,000 paycheck increased his earnings to $2,838,629 for the year, and he moved from 24th to 19th in the FedEx Cup standings. By finishing in the top 30 this season, Finau will be eligible for virtually all PGA Tour events next year, including all four majors.

The 28-year-old Finau has just completed his third full season on the PGA Tour and has career earnings of $6,756,565. This season he ranked No. 10 on the Tour in driving distance at 309.2 yards.