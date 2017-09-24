Real Salt Lake shut out the Seattle Sounders at home, scoring two goals in the second half. With the win, RSL remains in the playoff hunt with three games left. Here are my player grades.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy. pic.twitter.com/egBHArDu8P — Real Salt Lake (@RealSaltLake) September 24, 2017

GK Nick Rimando, 8

Man of the match. Rimando recorded his 137th shutout, recording several big saves including Clint Dempsey's quick free kick try in the 80th minute.

D Danilo Acosta 5

Wasn’t too much of a factor, yet he did have a couple giveaways. He was probably the best trash talker after the game when he reminded Dempsey the final score.

El jugador de los @SoundersFC @clint_dempsey furioso tras la derrota de su equipo..... por su parte @dannyacosta117 feliz por la victoria pic.twitter.com/zGa6woyrCX — Francisco Vazquez (@franvamo) September 24, 2017

D Marcelo Silva 6

Silva contributed in the defensive effort over the Sounders. He showed off his breakaway speeds from time to time.

D Justen Glad 7

Glad was solid on the defensive side. He even made a goal-saving tackle to keep the match scoreless in the first half.

D Tony Beltran 5.5

Seattle was not able to get in scoring position in his side of the field. He and few others showed their defensive efforts in their win over the Sounders.

M Kyle Beckerman 6

Was always available for a pass as RSL built from the back. Things got scrappy in the second half of the game. Beckerman, of course was caught in the middle.

M Luke Mulholland 7

Mulholland sealed the deal late in the second half with RSL’s second goal of the night. Assisted by Savarino, He gave the Sounders’ goalkeeper no chance in defending the shot. His celebrated after by using the field as a water slide was nearly as inspirational for the RSL fans.

RSL add their 2nd goal of night by Luke Mullholland. Watch as he slides during his celebration. 2-0 #RSL 2ND half 68:40 pic.twitter.com/S8dSECsMu0 — Peter Holland Jr (@With_Da_Scoop) September 24, 2017

M Albert Rusnak 7.5

Rusnak continued to look for goals from distance and nearly had his second in as many games. His effort in the 5th minute hit the crossbar instead. He assisted on the first goal with a clever little pass to Savarino.

F Joao Plata 6

Plata didn't get a shot on goal, but did enough to keep the RSL offense chugging along.

F Jefferson Savarino 6.5

Savarino set the tone as he was the aggressor the entire night, scoring his sixth goal of the season with a very good one-touch finish.

F Brooks Lennon 5.5

Got his first league start since August, filling in for striker Luis Silva, who’s dealing with a groin injury.

Substitution players

M Sunday Stephen 6

Sunny subbed in for Lennon in the 78-minute mark. He almost got into it with a couple of the Seattle players late in the second half. It was broken up, but you can tell the Sounders left with a bad taste in their mouths.

D David Horst N/A

Subbed in for Plata late in the 87th minute.

F Sebastian Saucedo N/A

Subbed in for Savarino late in the 90th minute.