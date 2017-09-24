SANDY — Salt Lake County Councilwoman Jenny Wilson on Saturday formally launched her campaign to challenge Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, in 2018.

Wilson, 51, a Democrat, announced in July she would be running against Utah's senior senator. On Saturday, she made it official with a campaign launch rally at Dimple Dell Park.

“We gather together today bound by a shared belief that our federal government has lost its way and our leaders have lost their ability to carry our voice in Congress,” Wilson said. “We gather here knowing that we must have a fresh vision for the future of Utah.”

As for her opponent, Hatch, Wilson said in a prepared statement, "After spending 40 years in the Senate, Senator Hatch has seen a lot. Once upon a time, he was one of those willing to work with both parties to get things done. That really does seem like a fairy tale these days, because a lot has changed after 40 years. Senator Hatch has stopped listening and contracted the partisan bug that puts party before the people of Utah.”

Wilson launched an exploratory committee earlier this year and had raised $139,328 as of July, according to her campaign.

Hatch, 83, has indicated he will run for an eighth term, barring some unforeseen circumstance.