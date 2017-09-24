GARDEN CITY, Rich County — At least three people have been injured in what police called an "active shooter" situation in Garden City.

The Rich County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that deputies responded to a "residential area" at the Sweetwater Trailer Park about 1:50 p.m. Sunday. Conditions of the three victims were not immediately known.

The scene was being called "secured" as of 3:15 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. The status of the alleged gunman was not immediately known. Investigators were still on scene.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.