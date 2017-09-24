Stock image
At least three people have been injured in what police are calling an "active shooter" situation in Garden City.

GARDEN CITY, Rich County — At least three people have been injured in what police called an "active shooter" situation in Garden City.

The Rich County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that deputies responded to a "residential area" at the Sweetwater Trailer Park about 1:50 p.m. Sunday. Conditions of the three victims were not immediately known.

The scene was being called "secured" as of 3:15 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. The status of the alleged gunman was not immediately known. Investigators were still on scene.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.

Pat Reavy
Pat Reavy Pat is a veteran police and courts reporter for the Deseret News and KSL.
