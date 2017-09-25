Utah State women's tennis captured titles in singles and doubles at the Idaho State Invite on Sunday.

In singles, senior Sabrina Demerath won the orange draw's consolation championship, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7, over Montana's Cam Kincaid. In the black draw, sophomore Sophia Haleas finished as the runner-up after losing 6-1, 6-4 to Weber State's Caitlin Herb. Senior Maggie O'Meara placed third in the black draw after defeating Weber State's Dominique Beauvais, 6-4, 6-2. Junior Jenna Kane finished the weekend undefeated in the bengal draw, winning 6-2, 6-2 against Weber State's Emily Tanner.

O'Meara and Haleas won the doubles bracket after defeating Montana's Julia Ronney and Eimear Maher, 6-0, in the semifinals and Montana's Bianca Bostrom and Cam Kincaid, 6-4, in the finals. In the consolation bracket, Kane and freshman Alexandra Taylor placed third after losing 6-2 to Idaho State's Hristina Cvetkovic and Megan Poe in the semifinals and defeating Weber State's Emily Tanner and Devi Hasan, 6-2, in the third-place match.

Utah State returns to the courts on Wednesday, Oct. 11, through Sunday, Oct. 15, when USU will compete in the ITA Regionals in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.