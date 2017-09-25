The Westminster men's golf team completed the Saint Martin's University Invitational on Saturday at The Olympia Country Club, par-71 and 6,300-yard course.

Participating NCAA II teams included Saint Martin's, Dixie State, Hawaii-Hilo, Westminster, British Columbia, Western Washington, Montana State Billings, Northwest Nazarene, Simon Fraser, Notre Dame de Namur, Concordia and Victoria.

Westminster finished 13th overall with a combined team score of 935 through three rounds (314, 305, 316). Western Washington won the tournament, scoring 856, and fellow RMAC member Colorado Christian placed third at 856.

Westminster individual final results included freshman Logan Skalka tying for 59th (+ 20, 233), senior Niko Roumpos tying for 64th (+23, 236), freshman Chase Godi tying for 66th (+24, 237), junior Austin Anderson in 68th (+26, 239) and freshman Alex Debry tying for 69th (+27, 240).

The Griffins 2017-18 schedule includes five reamaining tournaments at Western New Mexico University (Oct. 2-3), the RMAC Fall Preview (Oct. 9-10), the Cal State San-Marcos Invite (Feb. 5-6), the Mustang Intercollegiate (April 2-3) and at BYU (April 9-10).

Westminster next returns to action on Oct. 2-3, when it competes in Good Year, Arizona, at the Golf Club of Estrella hosted by Western New Mexico University.

ABOUT WESTMINSTER:

Westminster is a private, independent, and comprehensive college in Salt Lake City, Utah. The intercollegiate athletics program is a provisional member of NCAA II and the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC).