ALTA — There's still a week left in September, but some parts of northern Utah already had to issue winter driving warnings this weekend.

On Sunday, the Alta Marshal's Office cautioned drivers to be aware of "winter driving conditions" in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

"Plows in canyon. Expect snowy roads. Current temperature 28 degrees. 8 inches new and snowing," Alta tweeted at 10 a.m.

The Utah Department of Transportation also announced Sunday the first gate closure of the season in Summit County. State Route 224, connecting Kimball Junction and Park City, was closed "due to heavy snowfall," according to the department.

"Gate will reopen when crews are able to clear it," UDOT tweeted.

The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Winter warning on Sunday,

"Accumulating snow is expected to continue across the higher elevations of northern and central Utah through this evening. Significant accumulations are expected for portions of the Wasatch, Uintas and central Utah mountains, generally above 7,000 feet. Snow may also accumulate in some higher valleys, such as southwest Wyoming and the Wasatch Mountain valleys," the weather service reported.

KSL's meteorologists also warned of a winter weather advisory on Sunday, remaining in effect until Monday morning for the Wasatch Mountains from I-80 north. Between 4 to 8 inches of snow was expected in those areas. Motorists were cautioned to expected hazardous driving conditions.