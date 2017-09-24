TAYLORSVILLE — Unified police were looking Sunday for a woman believed to have caused a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a 60-year-old man using a walker was crossing Redwood Road at 4774 South, said Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke. There is no crosswalk in that area, it was dark and raining lightly at that time, he said.

Investigators believe a white 2001 Chevy Malibu hit the man. The driver — described by witnesses as a young woman with dark hair — stopped momentarily and then drove off without getting out of the car, Lohrke said. Witnesses said the car was last seen going north on Redwood Road and then west 4700 South.

The man, whose name was not released pending notification of family members, was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives believe the man lived in the area.

Lohrke said the car police are looking for should have damage to the hood and windshield.

Anyone with information can call police at 801-743-7000.