Facebook just unveiled its new headquarters, and it’s getting a thumbs up.

Facebook announced earlier this year that it will have a new building at 181 Fremont St. in San Francisco. The 70-story building will house between 2,000 to 3,000 Instagram and Facebook employees on 33 floors, according to CNBC.

This will be Facebook’s first office in San Francisco, as the social network currently calls Menlo Park, California, home. In 2015, the company launched a new location there, as well.

The lease deal is reportedly worth $35 million, or about $800 per square foot, according to The San Francisco Business Times.

Facebook will work alongisde residents, who will occupy 67 luxury condos.

Facebook plans to move employees over to the building in early 2018, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Renderings for the new building appeared online, thanks to Business Insider.

