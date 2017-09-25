Utah State’s golf team continues its fall schedule this week as it travels to Erie, Colorado, to compete in the eighth-annual Colorado-hosted Mark Simpson Invitational on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 25-26.

The 54-hole tournament, which will be played at the Colorado National Golf Club, gets underway Monday, Sept. 25. The championship layout is a 7,745-yard, par-72 configuration, and the greens feature bent grass. The tournament consists of two rounds Monday and a final round Tuesday. Rounds on both days will begin at 7:55 a.m.

Nineteen teams are scheduled to compete in this week's tournament, including Air Force, Arkansas-Little Rock, Cal State Northridge, Colorado, Houston Baptist, Idaho, Loyola-Marymount, Northern Colorado, Oregon State, Seattle, Southern Utah, UC Riverside, Utah, Utah State, Utah Valley, UT-Rio Grande Valley, Weber State, Wofford and Wyoming.

Scheduled to compete for the Aggies are senior Braxton Miller (Boise, Idaho), and sophomores Hayden Eckert (Buhl, Idaho), Andy Hess (Idaho Falls, Idaho), Chase Lansford (Colleyville, Texas) and Brock Stanger (Orem, Utah).

Utah State began its fall season by finishing 16th out of 19 teams with a 21-over 885 (292-300-293) at the Air Force-hosted Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational from Sept. 8-10. Miller led the Aggies as he tied for 56th place at 5-over 221 (72-74-75). Cordingley tied for 74th place at 8-over 224 (78-76-70). Eckert tied for 79th place at 9-over 225 (77-75-73), and Stanger (76-75-75) and Hess (67-78-81) tied for 84th place at 10-over 226.

At last year’s Colorado Invitational, Utah State finished tied for ninth in the 16-team field with a 5-over 869 (296-285-288). Individually, sophomore Chase Lansford tied for 30th at even-par 216 (74-71-71), while Miller tied for 50th with a 4-over 220 (74-70-76) and junior Braydon Swapp placed 98th at 16-over 232 (80-75-77).

Live scoring will be available online via GolfStat, and daily results will be available on USU's athletic website.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.