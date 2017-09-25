Dixie State’s women’s volleyball team closed its final trip to the Hawaiian Islands as a member of the Pacific West Conference on a down note as the Trailblazers came up on the short end of a 3-1 decision at Chaminade on Saturday at McCabe Gym.

The two teams each claimed sets to open the match, with the Silverswords (9-3, 4-0 PacWest) taking the opening frame by a 25-19 count, while DSU bounced back with a 25-18 win in set two to square the match at a set apiece. The Trailblazers (3-8, 1-2 PacWest) used a 12-5 run to turn a 10-10 tie into a 22-15 advantage en route to their lone set victory.

Chaminade trailed just twice in the final two frames as the Silverswords claimed set three, 25-19, before closing out the match with a 25-15 triumph in the fourth stanza.

Junior Hannah Doonan led the Trailblazers with 11 kills and seven digs, while junior Shannon Sorensen collected eight kills and two blocks. Dixie State hit just .108 in the match and finished with 42 kills overall.

After playing 10 of its first 11 matches on the road, Dixie State returns to the DSU SAC for a three-match homestand, starting with a PacWest match vs. Holy Names on Friday, Sept. 29. The Trailblazers will also host Dominican in league play the next day on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.