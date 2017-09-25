Dixie State’s men’s golf team opened the 2017-18 season with a seventh-place finish at the Saint Martin's Men's Invitational on Saturday at the Olympia Country and Golf Club.

The Trailblazers (297-290-295-882) began the final round tied for seventh place but could not make up any ground on the teams above them as DSU posted an 11-over-par 295 to finish at +30 882. Western Washington (283-284-289) maintained its overnight lead to claim the team title with a three-round total of +4 856, five shots clear of runner-up Victoria University (290-287-281-861, +9) and 10 strokes ahead of third-place Colorado Christian (292-290-284-866, +14).

Freshman Spencer Wallace (76-70-70-216, +3) paced the Trailblazers as he fired his second-consecutive 1-under 70 to finish in a five-way tie for 10th place in his first collegiate tournament. Sophomore Jayce Frampton (72-74-74-220, +7) carded a 3-over 74 on his final round to place t-24th, followed by freshman Landon Anderson (76-72-77-225, +12) in t-35th place, senior Dane Nelson (78-74-74-226, +13) in t-39th place and freshman Brock Nielson (73-81-77-231, +18) in t-55th place overall.

Dixie State will head three hours north to Bellingham to play in the 46th Annual Western Washington Viking Invitational at the Bellingham Golf and Country Club this Monday and Tuesday.

