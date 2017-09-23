Utah State women's tennis had victories in the singles and doubles brackets on Saturday, with two Aggies set to compete in finals matches in singles.

In singles, sophomore Sophia Haleas defeated Idaho State's Angela Walker, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1, in the quarterfinals of the black draw. In the semifinals, Haleas had a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Weber State's Dominique Beauvais. Also in the black draw, senior Maggie O'Meara beat Idaho State's Madison Fenske, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1. O'Meara went on to face Weber State's Caitlin Herb, losing 7-6 (8-6) 6-1.

In the orange draw singles quarterfinals, sophomore Rhoda Tanui lost 6-3, 6-4 to Idaho State's Hristina Cvetkovic. In the orange draw consolation quarterfinals, senior Sabrina Demerath defeated Weber State's Tereza Pilzova, 6-0, 6-1. Demerath went on to win 6-2, 6-4 over Idaho State's Megan Poe in the semifinals. In the bengal draw, junior Jenna Kane had a two-set sweep over Idaho State's Andrea Osborn, winning 6-0, 6-0.

In the doubles quarterfinals, O'Meara and Haleas won 6-3 over Weber State's Caitlin Herb and Pei_Hsuan (Patty) Kuo. Demerath and Tanui lost 6-3 to Montana's Julia Ronney and Eimear Maher. In the consolation bracket's quarterfinals, Kane and freshman Alexandra Taylor defeated Weber State's McKenna Lloyd and Dominique Beauvais, 6-4.

Action resumes on Sunday as the Aggies continue to compete in both singles and doubles.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.