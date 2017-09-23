Thousands gathered in the Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City on Sept. 23 for the general women’s session of the Church's 187th Semiannual General Conference. The meeting was translated into 90 languages and broadcast via television, radio, satellite and the internet across the world.

Church leaders asked Latter-day Saint women to be joyful, righteous and articulate, to deepen their knowledge of God and to understand their identity as his daughter.

“Let’s not be confused about who we are,” said Sister Joy D. Jones, Primary general president. “While it is often easier to be spiritually passive than it is to put forth the spiritual effort to remember and embrace our divine identity, we cannot afford that indulgence in these latter days.”

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency, encouraged LDS women to find joy.

“I pray that you will choose to lift up your voice and make your life a glorious symphony of praise, rejoicing in what the love of God, the wonders of His Church, and the gospel of Jesus Christ can bring to the world,” he said.

Sister Sharon Eubank of the Relief Society general presidency said righteous women have a significant part to play in building the kingdom in the latter-days.

She shared five things women can do to “play our part” in the building of the kingdom on the earth: be righteous, articulate, different, distinct and happy.

Sister Neill F. Marriott of the Young Women general presidency asked women to continually deepen their knowledge of and obedience to God. “Our relationship with him is eternal,” she said. “We are his beloved children and that will not change."

sarah@deseretnews.com @SJW_ChurchNews