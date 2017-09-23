ALTA — In rainfall and dipping temperatures, two hikers were "trapped in the cold" on Mount Superior in Little Cottonwood Canyon Saturday evening, police reported.

Unified police officials said search and rescue teams were headed toward the hikers — an 18-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man — but estimated they would not be able to reach them until roughly 9:30 p.m.

More information about the hikers, how they became trapped and how long they have been on the mountain was not immediately available.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.