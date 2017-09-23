PLEASANT GROVE — As the last few seconds on the scoreboard ticked away, Pleasant Grove fans and team members stormed the field as part of their homecoming celebration after the Vikings won 56-14.

After losing their first five games of the season, earning their first victory was sweet but a long time coming.

"Five games is too long to wait for a win, but it feels great to get there," junior quarterback Jake Jensen said. "We finally got on a roll and played a full game. We got out on top early and kept playing like we know we can."

The Vikings scored 28 points in the first quarter while Hillcrest scored once in the first quarter and once in the second quarter. Hillcrest was shut out for the balance of the game.

Jensen completed 17 of 22 passes for 201 yards, and the Vikings carried the ball 30 times for 301 yards for a total 502 yards of offense. Tai Kauwe was the leading rusher for Pleasant Grove with seven carries for 119 yards. Kainoa Maldonado was Jensen's favorite target with 10 catches for 132 yards.

"In our region, we could have four teams in the playoffs," Viking head coach Mark Wootton said. "We live in the toughest region in the state. There has only been one game when we didn't play up to our abilities, so it is nice to get a win."

Pleasant Grove is 0-1 in Region 4 and 1-5 overall. Hillcrest is 0-1 in region play and 1-5 overall.

Kent Allen lives in Pleasant Grove and reports on Pleasant Grove High School varsity sports for Deseret Connect.