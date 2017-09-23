Week 6 of the high school football season is in the books, and here’s a quick look back at some of the top games and their impact on the region races around the state.

Class 6A

Week 6 created more questions than answers across the 6A landscape. We know Bingham is the top dog and it might take a perfect game for anyone to beat the Miners. As for Bingham’s top contender, there’s more confusion than ever.

Many wrote off Lone Peak as a legit contender when it lost 44-30 at Dixie in Week 2, but first-year coach Bart Brockbank’s team has won four straight, including an emphatic 53-34 win over American Fork in the Region 4 opener.

And then there’s No. 2 East, which survived a major scare against Herriman when Sione Molisi scored the game-winning touchdown on a 4-yard run with 40 seconds remaining.

This was the same Herriman team that lost to Lone Peak 26-13, Bingham 34-0 and American Fork 35-14 early this season. Perhaps East has more flaws than we think, or maybe Herriman’s brutal preseason schedule is starting to pay dividends.

Up north, Fremont and Weber each took another step toward their expected Week 8 showdown for the Region 1 title as Weber blanked Syracuse 23-0 and Fremont edged Northridge 21-7.

One of the best stories that’s emerging in 6A this season involves Clearfield High School. The Falcons beat Layton 10-3 to improve to 4-2 this season and 2-2 in Region 1 play. They had just four wins in the previous three seasons combined.

With one more region victory, Clearfield seems like a good bet to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2005.

Class 5A

A lot of questions involving region races were answered in Week 6.

In Region 6, it has quickly become a two-team race as Highland crushed Skyline 61-36 and Lehi whipped Olympus 33-3. Those two teams meet in Week 8, which is shaping up to be for the region title.

Region 7 saw Corner Canyon, Jordan and Alta all record blowout wins. Corner Canyon’s 44-7 thrashing over Timpview was the most surprising of the three blowouts, but it’s way too early to write off Timpview as a factor in the Region 7 race, and the entire 5A landscape for that matter.

Corner Canyon’s defense was the biggest take-away from the big win. Coach Eric Kjar’s offenses were always some of the best in the state when he was at Jordan High School, but he rarely had a complementary defense.

The one year he did have a great defense back in 2012, the ‘Diggers won the 5A title with a 58-2 win over Syracuse in the title game.

Skyridge hammered Provo in the big Region 8 game to improve to 6-0 and remain the only other undefeated team in 5A. The surprise result of the week was Wasatch’s 31-7 win over Timpanogos. The T-Wolves were perfect before the game, but realistically they hadn’t really played anybody of note yet.

Bouncing back in Week 7 will be tough at Skyridge, but after that Timpanogos’ last three region games are against Provo, Springville and Maple Mountain as it tries to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Class 4A

In a showdown between No. 1 and No. 2 in 4A, top-ranked Sky View eked out the Region 12 victory over Mountain Crest as Tanner Stokes scored on a 1-yard plunge on the last play of the game.

Both teams were undefeated heading into the game, and the showdown didn’t disappoint. Neither figures to get tested much during the remainder of the Region 12 slate.

The other marquee showdown involved Dixie and Pine View in Region 9. It was a rematch of Pine View’s 35-14 win in the 3AA semifinals last year. Ten months later, Dixie got its revenge 24-14 to improve to 5-1 this season.

Dixie’s lone loss this year was to Madison, California, last week in San Diego. Its Week 9 game at Desert Hills figures to be for the Region 9 title once again.

Orem crushed Mountain View 49-0 to open Region 10 play, and with as stout as the Tigers are offensively and defensively, it might get to a running clock in the second half of its other four region games as well.

Stansbury is the only undefeated team two weeks into Region 12 play, and it’s hard to see anyone knocking off the Stallions, especially after they escaped with a win over rival Tooele last week.

The only drama in Region 11 might revolve around second place, with four teams all tied at 1-1 in the region standings after two games.

Class 3A

As expected, top-ranked Summit Academy rolled past North Sanpete 50-14 in Week 6 to improve to 6-0. Its toughest tests are yet to come though, as the Bears travel to Juab in Week 7 and then to Juan Diego in Week 9.

Both Juab and defending 3A state champion Juan Diego are 2-0 in 3A South as well.

Juan Diego has quietly won five straight since losing to Bear River 20-10 in the season-opener, and it’s only given up 10 points in the last three games. It will be very interesting to see how that defense fares when it goes up against Summit Academy’s potent offense.

Morgan realistically locked up the 3A North region title on Friday night as it beat Judge Memorial 21-14. The Trojans' last three games are against Emery, Union and Carbon, and they should be a big favorite in all three.

Class 2A

Week 6 was a pretty ho-hum week in 2A football as the top four teams, South Summit, Beaver, Delta and Grand, all won by at least four touchdowns.

This week figures to be a much more interesting slate as undefeated South Summit hosts Delta, which is 5-1. Delta running back Dallin Draper rushed for four touchdowns against North Summit on Friday and should present a big challenge for South Summit.

Class 1A

The biggest upset in the state occurred in 1A football in Week 6 as Layton Christian blanked Kanab 7-0.

Earlier this season, Layton Christian lost to Milford 42-0 and Parowan 48-0, but somehow it held a quality Kanab team in check for four quarters for the victory. There’s still one more week of non-region games in the eight-team 1A classification, but the big victory over Kanab should give Layton Christian some momentum heading into region play.

Parowan also had a big victory in Week 6 as it blanked Rich on the road 26-0.

No. 1 Duchesne recorded a big win over No. 2 Milford 21-12 as it remains the team to beat.