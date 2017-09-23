WEST VALLEY CITY — Police arrested three people after a man was shot in the leg at a family party Friday night.

Isaac Rivas, Angel Mancia, both 18, and a juvenile were booked into jail on charges for attempted homicide, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and tampering with evidence, West Valley Police Lt. Jeff Conger said.

The man who was shot was transported to a hospital in stable condition, Conger said.

The shooting happened after 10 p.m. Friday night at a family party at 2110 W. Alexander St., outside a business complex.

A vehicle with three people inside pulled up to the party, and one man in the car was seen shooting into a crowd of people standing outside the building, Conger said.

Police believe someone at the party was having issues with the people in the car, who were arrested after police later made contact with them during a traffic stop, Conger said.