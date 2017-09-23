The University of Utah topped the BYU swim and dive team, winning 13 out of 15 relay races on Friday night.

“It is always a fun meet, but we have a lot of work to do,” BYU head coach John Brooks said. “It was the first time that we had to transition from 25 meters to 25 yards, but the team responded to the transition very well.”

After the Utes won the first relay of the day, the Cougars fought back and won the second event in the men’s 150-yard fly relay with a time of 1:09.00.

In the only event of the meet that counted toward the regular season standings, BYU took a close second to the Utes. Senior Payton Sorenson led off the Cougars in the men’s 400-yard freestyle relay with the fastest split time of the meet at 45.50. Senior Preston Jenkins anchored the team, swimming the fastest of any in the fourth leg with a time of 45.57. The Cougars completed the event with a time of 3:04.77.

The BYU dive team not only competed in its regular diving events but also as swimmers. The BYU co-ed dive team took first place in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:53.97. The Cougar dive team will travel up to the Ute Natatorium again in December for the Utah Diving Invitational.

The Cougars have a week break before traveling to Grand Junction, Colorado, for the Mesa State Invite at Colorado Mesa University. The invite starts Friday, Oct. 6, at 5 p.m. MDT, and continues on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 9 a.m.