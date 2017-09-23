That’s why I love Utah defense — because it’s hard-nosed. No matter what comes our way, we’ll look it in the eyes and punch it in the mouth.

TUCSON, Ariz. — It’s a familiar story, and one the Utes relived again.

Special teams and defense to the rescue.

Utah had two fumble recoveries and three interceptions in its 30-24 win over Arizona, Friday. With the offense gaining a modest 341yards, it took a strong effort in other areas for the Utes to win their conference opener.

“Huge factor in the game, the hugest factor in the game,” said coach Kyle Whittingham.

True freshman Javelin Guidry picked off an Arizona pass with 7:03 left in the game for a touchdown, giving the Utes a 27-17 lead. Hobbs recovered a fumble in the second quarter and returned a punt 48 yards.

Chase Hansen pulled down an interception in the third quarter and the Utes blocked a field goal in the fourth.

Corrion Ballard’s interception with 1:19 to go ended Arizona’s comeback bid, and Chris Hart also had a fumble recovery.

“I feel like when things come our way, if the offensive side gives the ball up or we’re on the field, we capitalize on it. We love it,” said linebacker Sunia Tauteoli. “We love to get out there as many times as we can and can’t complain. We play our game. That’s why I love Utah defense — because it’s hard-nosed no matter what comes our way, we’ll look it in the eyes and punch it in the mouth.”