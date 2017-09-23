Scoreboard and box scores

2A NORTH

DELTA 42, NORTH SUMMIT 14: Dallin Draper led the Rabbits with three rushing touchdowns as Delta defeated North Summit.

SOUTH SUMMIT 49, GUNNISON 6: Keegan Stracher caught three touchdown passes and Kael Atkinson threw for four TD’s in South Summit’s win over Gunnison.

MILLARD 21, AMERICAN LEADERSHIP 7: Brooks Myers passed for 118 yards and Millard played solid defense throughout as it knocked off American Leadership for the region win.

2A SOUTH

GRAND 56, NORTH SEVIER 14: Jimmie Johnson scored three rushing touchdowns for Grand in its big win over North Sevier. Meanwhile, teammate Dakota Johnson had two scores of his own for the Red Devils and the Wolves’ Taylor Crane threw two touchdowns in the loss.

SAN JUAN 14, ENTERPRISE 6: San Juan quarterback Baylr Eldredge threw a touchdown, and ran in another as the Broncos defeated Enterprise in a hard fought game.

BEAVER 50, SOUTH SEVIER 3: Ryker Albrecht, and Tyce Raddon each ran for two touchdowns a piece to lead the Beavers to a completely dominant victory.

3A NORTH

EMERY 18, CARBON 16: Emery edged Carbon by two points, outscoring the Dinos 9-8 in the second half.

MORGAN 28, JUDGE MEMORIAL 21: Trogans Quarterback Jacob Stephens threw three touchdown passes to lead Morgan past Judge. The Trojans held off the Bulldogs despite a 21 point fourth quarter rally.

GRANTSVILLE 43, UNION 15: Gage Scmidt rushed for three touchdowns and Coy Johnson and Justin Richardson rushed for a touchdown reach as Grantsville rolled over Union.

3A SOUTH

JUAN DIEGO 34, RICHFIELD 3: Juan Diego’s rushing attack dominated the game. The Soaring Eagle scored four of their five touchdowns on the ground in an impressive win over Richfield.

SUMMIT ACADEMY 50, NORTH SANPETE 14: Summit Academy easily got the win over North Sanpete as Hayden Reynolds threw six touchdown passes. Incredibly, Ammon Richards, Parker Clawson, and Gavin Davey each had two catches for touchdowns for the Bears.

JUAB 26, MANTI 19: Alex White, Dallan West and Tucker Memmott scored a touchdown each for Juab as the defeated Manti. Juab outscored Manti 12 to 6 in the fourth quarter.

REGION 1

FREMONT 21, NORTHRIDGE 17: Fremont was led by Jay Scott, who rushed for three touchdowns. Quarterback Jackson Murphy threw two touchdowns.

CLEARFIELD 10, LAYTON 3: A Jaxson Mansfield touchdown pass to Matthew Stapleton was the difference as Clearfield edged Laytom.

WEBER 23, SYRACUSE 0: Austin Bartholomew threw for two touchdowns, one to Carter Green and one to Hunter Neilson, as Weber shut out Syracuse.

REGION 2

KEARNS 41, CYPRUS 27: Sese Felila ran for three touchdowns, as the Pirates defense struggled to stop the run all game. The Cougars ran for five touchdowns on the day in a dominant win.

HUNTER 34, GRANGER 29: Hunter scored on a pass from Daisean Cash to Jeff Save in the fourth quarter to take the lead and ultimately, the win. Hunter had a two-touchdown lead at the half and Granger made a late comeback but it was not enough in the end. Cash was the star in the game as he threw five touchdown passes and contributed on all of the Wolverines scores.

REGION 3

RIVERTON 42, COPPER HILLS 0: Riverton shut out Copper Hills. The Silverwolves were led by Dylan Coats’ four rushing touchdowns.

WEST JORDAN 40, TAYLORSVILLE 0: The Jaguars scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters, edging out Taylorsville for the victory.

EAST 14, HERRIMAN 10: The Leopards, and Mustangs battled for four quarters. Sione Molisi ran in a four yard touchdown with 40 seconds left in the game to give East the lead for the first time. And hand East a come from behind win against upset minded Herriman.

REGION 4

BINGHAM 56, WESTLAKE 7: Junior Tafuna was solid for Bingham in the win, scoring on a blocked kick and later on a pick six. Ryan Wood had two touchdown passes for the Miners in the road win.

LONE PEAK 53, AMERICAN FORK 34: Brock Jones threw two touchdown passes, and Kobe Freeman added two on the ground as the Knights defeated crosstown rival American Fork.

REGION 5

VIEWMONT 38, BOX ELDER 13: Vikings Quarterback Davis Weir threw two touchdowns, and ran for another to lead the Vikings to an absolutely dominant win.

ROY 24, BOUNTIFUL 14: The Royals jumped out to an early 21-7 lead, then held on to win after both teams were held scoreless in the 2nd, and 3rd quarters.

REGION 6

LEHI 33, OLYMPUS 3: Cammon Cooper threw for three touchdowns, all to Jaxon Moody, and finished 414 yards as Lehi defeated Olympus for the Region 6 victory. Jaxon Harward and Cooper each added a rushing TD for the Pioneers.

MURRAY 23, WEST 21: Murray edged West in a close game in Region 6 play. Connor McSwain, Kobe Graham and Merrick Klingler all rushed for a touchdown each.

HIGHLAND 61, SKYLINE 36: Trayton Keyes ran for two touchdowns to lead the Rams to a big win over Skyline.

REGION 7

ALTA 66, COTTONWOOD 7: Alta Quarterback Will Dana threw four touchdown passes to lead the Hawks to a dominant victory over Cottonwood. Tu’u Afu added two touchdowns on the ground in the Hawks win.

JORDAN 49, BRIGHTON 21: Jordan jumped out to a 28-0 lead by halftime and cruised to the road win over Brighton in region play. Crew Wakely was spectacular for the Beetdiggers, throwing four touchdown passes and rushing for another score. Jake Shaver had three scores of his own for Jordan.

REGION 8

SKYRIDGE 46, PROVO 12: Three different Skyridge players (Jayden Clemons, Gavin Stanclift and Nathan Upham) threw for a touchdown as Skyridge defeated Provo.

SPRINGVILLE 39, MAPLE MOUNTAIN 20: Ty Erikson threw two touchdowns to lead the Red Devils past Maple Mountain. Running back Bradley Nicol ran for 170 yards, and two scores on the ground.

WASATCH 31, TIMPANOGOS 7: Up 14-7 at the half, Wasatch pulled away with 17 second-half points to defeat Timpanogos. Carson Myers caught a touchdown pass and had a pick-six for the Wasps.

REGION 9

DESERT HILLS 55, CANYON VIEW 7: Deseret Hills got it done on the ground, with all six touchdowns coming via rushing. Brock Parry and Kolton Madsen each rushed for two touchdowns.

DIXIE 24, PINE VIEW 14: Jacob Barben threw two touchdowns to lead Dixie to its win over Pine View. Jacob Mpungi was solid for the Panthers in the loss, catching a touchdown and running for another.

CEDAR 14, HURRICANE 8: Touchdowns from Trenton Maurer and Luke Maggio put Cedar over Hurricane.

REGION 10

SPANISH FORK 38, SALEM HILLS 30: Carson Chappell threw two touchdown passes to Wei Stanton and ran for another two scores to lead Spanish Fork to victory over region foe Salem Hills. The Skyhawks’ James Nelson was solid in the loss, throwing three touchdown passes, including two to Derek Rolfe.

OREM 49, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0: Tigers Quarterback Cooper Legas threw six touchdown passes to lead Orem to victory. Star receiver Puka Nacua was the recipient of three of those touchdowns as the Tigers defeated Mountain View.

PAYSON 21, UINTAH 14: It was all Jaidon Tueller as the Payson senior quarterback threw for two touchdowns and rushed for one more. Tueller also kicked all of the Lions’ extra points.

REGION 11

STANSBURY 56, OGDEN 20: Silas Young had four rushing touchdowns for the Stallions in their win, while teammate Mitch Lindsay had two rushing touchdowns of his own. Conner Mckay had a pick-six for Stansbury as well, while Bridger Roberts capped the Stallions’ scoring with a rushing touchdown.

TOOELE 37, BEN LOMOND 7: Four Tooele rushers (Austin Meono, Ben Wasson, Jeno Bins and Patrick Iongi) rushed for touchdowns in Tooele’s win.

BONNEVILLE 24, PARK CITY 10: Tied at the half, Bonneville scored 17 points in the second half to defeat Park City on the road. Bronson Fox had two scores on the ground of 72 and 46 yards for the Lakers in the win.

REGION 12

BEAR RIVER 26, GREEN CANYON 7: Bear River cruised past Green River led by Easton Payne, who had two rushing touchdowns for the Bears. Parker Coombs had a 45 interception return for a touchdown to start the scoring for the Bears.

RIDGELINE 55, LOGAN 26: Brady Stuart threw for 119 yards, and two touchdowns, and added 105 yards on the ground to lead Ridgeline past Logan.

SKY VIEW 16, MOUNTAIN CREST 13: Sky View running back Tanner Stokes ran in a one yard touchdown as time expired to give the Bobcats an amazing come from behind win.

NONREGION

PLEASANT GROVE 56, HILLCREST 14: The Vikings blew a close game open, scoring four straight touchdowns in the first quarter against Hillcrest. Kainoa Maldonado accounted for two of those scores, both on the ground, while Tai Kauwe and Daniel Nelson were responsible for a receiving and rushing score. Pleasant Grove cruised the rest of the way, with quarterback Jake Jensen throwing two touchdown passes.

LAYTON CHRISTIAN 7, KANAB 0: Layton Christian’s Jacie Holt scored the game’s only touchdown on a 2-yard run in the third quarter, and that turned out to be all the scoring the Eagles needed as they upset Kanab for the nonregion victory in 1A football.

MONTICELLO 26, KIRTLAND, N.M. 8: Thomas Anderson, and Brayson Wilcox each scored two touchdowns to lead the Buckaroos past Kirkland Central High school from New Mexico.

DUCHESNE 21, MILFORD 12: Weston Poulson carried the ball 15 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns and Jack Roberts added a defense touchdown as Duchesne edged Milford in a battle of the top two teams in 1A.

PAROWAN 26, RICH 0: Porter Miller ran for three touchdowns and Parowan played dominant defense as the Rams improved to an impressive 4-1 this season. The shutout was the third straight for Parowan’s defense.

WOODS CROSS 23, DAVIS 7: Woods Cross emerged victorious at home in the defensive-minded match up as Ashton Fornelius had a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown.