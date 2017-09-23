TUCSON, Ariz. — Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley left Friday's Pac-12 opener at Arizona with an apparent shoulder injury in the second quarter and did not return. The extent of the injury was not immediately known. The sophomore got hurt while being sacked by Arizona linebacker Tony Fields II with 8:45 remaining in the half.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham expects more on Huntley's status in the next few days.

"We don't know right now," he told reporters at his postgame press conference.

Huntley was replaced by former starter Troy Williams. The senior made an immediate impact, completing a 40-yard pass to Darren Carrington II on a pivotal third-and-9 play. It helped set up a 26-yard field goal by Matt Gay that increased Utah’s lead to 13-3.

"I was ready," said Williams, who wound up completing 9 of 18 passes for 131 yards. "I'm just happy we came out with the win today and I'm ready to get back to work."

The Utes went on to hold a 13-10 edge at the break and were never tied or behind the rest of the game.

Huntley completed 8 of 9 passes for 98 yards after making his fourth consecutive start. Williams, who was Utah’s starter in all 13 games last season, was 3 of 7 for 48 yards in the second quarter. He also had a 9-yard run.

“Right now, it’s his time,” Whittingham told ESPN 700AM at halftime. He noted that Williams led the Utes to nine wins in 2016.

After losing the job to Huntley in camp, Williams remained determined.

“You can’t break me no matter what you do to me, with what you tell me, no matter what it is,” said Williams, who noted that it would build even more fire in him. He vowed to keep grinding.

Williams opened the second half by leading the Utes on a touchdown drive, capping things off with a 1-yard run.

IN ATTENDANCE: Scouts from the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans were credentialed for the game. Representatives from the Reese’s Senior Bowl and The Spring League were also in attendance. So, too, was Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott.

THE FORCE: It was “Star Wars Night” at Arizona Stadium, complete with appearances by characters from the 501st Legion. Movie-theater gift cards were given away as were special edition posters. The first 2,500 students received “Star Ways/ZonaZoo” rally towels.

NIGHT AND DAY: For the second time in four games the 21st-ranked Utah Utes played on a day other than Saturday. They opened the season on Thursday against North Dakota and then kicked off Pac-12 play Friday at Arizona. The total will grow to three on Friday, Nov. 3, when the Utes host UCLA.

“I don’t see that there’s any advantage to that or really disadvantaged other than we had one day less to prepare,” Whittingham said. “But so what. You’ve just got to deal with it.”

Sophomore cornerback Julian Blackmon agreed.

“It’s definitely different,” he said. “But you’ve still just got to play whenever it comes.”

Utah athletics director Dr. Chris Hill explained that the Pac-12 has agreed in its contract with ESPN and FOX to commit to a number of games on Thursdays and Fridays. The exposure is beneficial, he continued, because of the visibility associated with being one of the few games on television those nights.

“The trade off is if you do well you get to sit home on Saturday and watch all the other games without being nervous,” Hill said with a laugh.

Friday's game also marked yet another night game for the Utes. Their last three games have all started after 8 p.m. The lone exception, thus far, was a 5:30 p.m. kick in the first game. The UCLA game at Rice-Eccles Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.

“Late games are always a bruiser but you‘ve just got to be prepared for them,” Blackmon said.

