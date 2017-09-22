All week Coach Benson reminded us that this used to be the old rivalry and that’s what got us going.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Highland Rams sent an emphatic message to the rest of Region 6 with a 61-36 win over Skyline. After both teams combined to score 66 points in the first half, 45 alone in the second period, Highland put the game away by scoring 38 unanswered points before the Eagles added a late score for the final margin.

The Highland triple-option was in full effect Friday, grinding out over 500 yards rushing while the Rams had two rushing touchdowns apiece from Cole Peterson, Colton White and Trayton Keys.

“All week Coach Benson reminded us that this used to be the old rivalry and that’s what got us going,” Cole Peterson, Highland quarterback said.

Highland got a push all night from the big guys up from and Peterson paid tribute to the guys who cleared the lanes for the Highland rushing attack.

“Our line really pushed forward tonight,” Peterson said. “We talked about that last week that our line really needed to step up in the trenches, they did and that’s why we scored 61 points.”

For all of the offensive numbers put up, Highland toughened up in the second half. Defensive coordinator Kautai Olevao said his guys really played well.

“We knew Skyline was going to come in with that spread offense but we went in at halftime and regrouped, identified what was going on, and I thought the kids did really well in the second half,” Olevao said.

Skyline got it rolling early when quarterback Tommy McGrath hooked up with Briggs Binford for a 35-yard score as Skyline led 7-0.

Highland answered with a Ram-like, 13-play, 64-yard drive capped by a Matthew Lloyd 1-yard run to knot the score at seven.

Tied at seven, the scoring floodgates opened.

Skyline scored on a 5-play, 80-yard drive with a 2-yard plunge but Highland answered right back with a 65-yard touchdown run from Trayton Keys on the first play of the second quarter. After an interception by Matthew Lloyd the Rams took their first lead of the night, 21-14 after a Siope Tenifa 12-yard TD run.

The Eagles next possession stalled deep in their own territory, and Highland added a 2-point safety and led 23-14.

Down by nine, the Eagles stormed back with consecutive scores. Taylor Larsen scored on a 65-yard TD pass from McGrath, and then, following a Highland fumble, Binford scored his second touchdown of the night on a 2-yard plunge. After the 2-point run from Larsen, Skyline jumped on top, 29-23.

Highland answered with back-to-back scores on keepers from quarterback Cole Peterson and led 37-29 at the half.

With Skyline unable to keep the chains moving, Highland ground out the second half with two touchdown runs from White, a 23-yard run from Keyes and a 37-yard field goal from Fernando Treceno.

“We made some nice adjustments in the second half, especially up front to get some pressure and that showed,” Highland coach Brody Benson said. “I thought we controlled the line of scrimmage all night. I’m very proud of the offensive line, I thought they took command of the game right from the get-go."

Highland improved to (4-2, 2-0), Skyline drops to (3-2, 0-1)