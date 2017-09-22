Utah State women's tennis concluded its run at the ITA Gold Event: Milwaukee Tennis Classic in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Friday, but continues its run at the Idaho State Invite in Pocatello, Idaho.

In singles at the Milwaukee Tennis Classic, freshman Sasha Pisareva defeated Butlers' Rachel Sutton, 6-2, 6-1, in the round of 32. Pisareva went on to face Arkansas' Ana Oparenovic, who was ranked No. 36 in the ITA's preseason national singles rankings, losing 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-0. Also in singles, sophomore Lucy Octave lost her round of 32 match to Wisconsin's Lexi Keberle, 6-3, 6-1.

In the doubles quarterfinals, Octave and Pisareva lost, 8-4, to Iowa's Adorabol Huckleby and Yufei Long.

At the Idaho State Invite, senior Maggie O'Meara defeated Weber State's McKenna Lloyd, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, in singles in the round of 16 black draw. In the orange singles draw, sophomore Rhoda Tanui defeated Weber State's Morgan Dickason, 2-6, 7-5, 6-3. Also in the orange singles draw, senior Sabrina Demerath lost 6-3, 6-1 to Boise State's Wilhemina Palmer. In singles, junior Jenna Kane defeated Montana's Milica Panic, 6-3, 6-0.

In doubles, O'Meara and sophomore Sophia Haleas, who had a bye the first round of the singles black draw, beat Idaho State's Angela Walker and Andrea Osborn, 6-3. Demerath and Tanui had a 6-0 victory over Weber State's Emily Tanner and Devi Hasan. Kane and freshman Alexandra Taylor lost 6-2 to Montana's Catherine Orfanos and Nathalie Joanlanne.

Action resumes for the Aggies on Saturday as players participate in singles and doubles at the Idaho State Invite.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.