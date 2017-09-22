As we begin conference games in Week 4, plenty of teams in the top 25 polls will be tested. Some games could show which team is a the real deal. Here are games to watch Saturday.

No. 17 Mississippi State vs. No.11 Georgia, 5 p.m. on ESPN

In the battle of the Bulldogs, Mississippi State has drawn attention nationally after dismantling LSU last week. Now MSU has another test on the road against Georgia. A back-to-back win against two SEC powerhouses could skyrocket this Bulldogs team, and it could be a legitimate threat in the West Division.

MSU’s defense will have to deal with UGA’s 1-2 punch in the backfield with Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. Both combined for 450 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Mississippi State has a 1-2 punch of its own — more of a quarterback-running back duo on offense led by Nick Fitzgerald and Aeris Williams. Williams is second in the SEC in rushing yards (336). Fitzgerald has been a dynamic quarterback in the two years since Dak Prescott left. He’s fourth in the conference with seven touchdowns and has 543 yards.

Prediction: MSU 20, UGA 14, OT

No. 4 Penn State vs. Iowa, 5:30 p.m. on ABC

The Nittany Lions might be the best team that no one is talking about in the top five. It’s mostly because of Saquon Barkley, who is ranked second nationally with 218 all-purpose yards. Tanner McShorley has also been spectacular at quarterback. He’s fourth in the conference with 453 yards and second in passing touchdowns. Despite very little competition, the defense has only given up one touchdown in the last three games. Iowa could be one of Penn State’s toughest tests in the start of conference games. The Hawkeyes have a dynamic running back in Akrum Wadley, who is leading the Big Ten with 61 carries.

Prediction: PSU 27, Iowa 14

No. 16 TCU vs. No. 6 Oklahoma State, 1:30 p.m. ESPN

The Big 12 conference has always been known for no defense and plenty of shootouts. In this game we can expect a shootout. The Cowboys might be the 68 percent favorite, but TCU can give Oklahoma State a run for its money. Oklahoma State has averaged 54.0 points per game. Mason Rudolph has been a stud at quarterback and is ranked in top five nationally with 1,135 passing yards and second with 11 touchdown passes.

The Cowboys will be tested against the Horned Frogs' explosive offense led by quarterback Kenny Hill. The Horned Frogs average 49.0 points per game and 507.3 in total offense. Hill has 737 passing yards and is fifth with eight touchdown passes. A Big 12 shootout from both teams in the top 20 could be a nice start in the conference opener for both teams.

Today is the 10-year anniversary of Mike Gundy and his greatest press conference speech in college football history.

Relive Mike Gundy's legendary rant, 10 years ago today—and what happened next: https://t.co/az6LpTLw24 pic.twitter.com/vjwe2Lbpvy — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) September 22, 2017

Prediction: TCU 41, Oklahoma State 45

Upset alert

No. 5 USC vs. California, 1:30 p.m. ABC

The Trojans have been unimpressive throughout their non-conference games, especially when the team is fresh off a double overtime victory over Texas last week. There might be some concerns from both sides of the field, especially for star quarterback Sam Darnold. Darnold might have 1,002 passing yards and seven touchdowns, but he also has six interceptions — second in the country. The Golden Bears might be the 17 percent underdog, but if Cal could win the turnover battle against the Trojans, it could escape with a win and be 4-0, while USC would fall out in the top five.

Prediction: USC 32, Cal 35