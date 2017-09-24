I recently learned that a new museum called the Museum of the Bible is being built in Washington, D.C., and is planned to open in November. It will be a large structure encompassing 430,000 square feet and six floors. The museum will focus on the history, narrative and impact of the Bible and will use the latest technologies to bring the Bible to life. One can learn more by going to museumofthebible.org.

I am happy that such a museum is about to be completed. A museum about the Bible belongs among the many other wonderful museums in Washington. But there’s a part of me that wishes to have this kind of museum a little closer to home.

While Washington will have its museum about the Bible, I can’t help but wonder, What if a similar museum were to be built right here in Salt Lake City? What if, instead of a museum about the Bible, it were to be a museum about the life and ministry of Jesus Christ? After all, Jesus’ ministry isn’t confined to just the Bible, and there is a large population here in Utah that is uniquely able to share that remarkable message.

Is there a museum about Jesus Christ anywhere in the world? Aside from the wax museum Christ in the Smokies, I haven’t heard of one. And why isn’t there? The world is full of all kinds of museums. There are museums that teach us about art, our natural world, cultural events, historical events, the great persons in history and about every subject taught in school. But, except for the aforementioned, there isn’t a dedicated museum to help us remember and understand the man who not only shaped human history like no one has before, but who continues to be credited by countless people around the world for changing individual hearts, minds and lives. His past and present influence on mankind is far and away the greatest that has ever been.

Imagine what such a museum could be like. With cutting-edge technology and the aid of digital media/videos like the Bible video series of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Book of Mormon videos that are now being filmed, the life and ministry of Jesus could be taught and experienced like never before. Perhaps visitors could walk chronologically from one event in Jesus’ ministry to the next and see the various events being portrayed on large screens as they round corners and walls built to look like Old Jerusalem.

Likewise, for Jesus' post-mortal ministry in the Americas, visitors could walk through structures made to look like an ancient American city. Such an experience would create the sense of being an eyewitness to the events that are read about and pondered in the scriptures. Throughout the museum could be scripture verses, commentaries, artifacts, art and other tools to help visitors understand the meaning and significance of the various events in the life of the Savior. The possibilities for such a museum are wonderful to contemplate.

I can’t think of a better place for this kind of museum than somewhere near Temple Square. A museum of this kind would offer a singularly enriching experience to those who live here in Utah and those who visit from afar. Such a museum would be a marvelous addition to what the area already has, and, like the soon-to-be-opened Museum of the Bible, I wonder if it too can somehow become a reality.

Marcus Burton is a resident of Farmington.