In the third-ever meeting of the UCCU Crosstown Clash in women's soccer, Brigham Young defeated Utah Valley, 3-0, on Friday night at South Field in Provo, despite the Wolverines outshooting the Cougars, 10-8.

UVU drops to 3-8-0 on the season in its ninth game away from home, while BYU improves to 3-4-3 overall with the win.

"I told the girls the first time I ever met them that I wasn't going to judge them just based on the scoreline; I was going to judge them based on whether they put the right effort in and did they try to execute the game plan, and tonight they did," said UVU head coach Chris Lemay. "As odd as it may sound, I'm really proud of our team. If a couple of bounces go a little differently, then all of a sudden it's a closer game. I'm happy with our group. I think that we're continuing to get better every day, and I was happy with them tonight."

Nadia Gomes opened the scoring for BYU when she connected on a set piece from just beyond the right-hand side of the penalty area in the 15th minute.

UVU countered with a three-minute stretch that produced two shots on goal from Cassidy McCormick and Breanna DeWaal and a shot just above the crossbar from Sydney Fitzpatrick. But the Wolverines were unable to find the back of the net.

The Cougars extended their lead in the 55th minute on an Elsie Lake shot from the top-left corner of the box that found the right corner of the goal. Four minutes later, BYU struck again when Bizzy Bowen's shot deflected off a Wolverine defender into the left side of the goal.

DeWaal led the way for UVU with three shots, followed by two apiece from Tori Smith and Leesa Stowe. The Wolverines finished the night with five shots on goal. Brooklyn Nielson recorded one save while in goal for Utah Valley.

The Wolverines now return home for a contest with Seattle U in what will be a non-conference match on Saturday, Sept. 30. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. MT, at Clyde Field.

James Warnick is an assistant sports information director at Utah Valley University. For more information about Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.