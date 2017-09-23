SALT LAKE CITY — There is no shortage of interesting people-watching at Salt Lake Comic Con, but we took note of what they had to say as well as what they were wearing. Here are a few of the best comments we overheard.

Woman to friend: "We need pictures with the Superman and Wonder Woman T-rexes!"

Lady to a scarecrow with a bag over his head: "Is it hard to see through that?" Scarecrow: "Not too bad. It's like sunglasses."

Boy: "It's violent."

Girl: "Yeah, at the time you like the character, that's when they die."

Boy to parents as they eat lunch at the side of the hallway watching people pass by: "Is that Thor?"

Thor: (Grunts as he slams down his hammer)

Boy: (Laughs) "Oh, it is Thor!"

Photographer to Ariel, Snow White and Belle — complimenting them on their elaborate costumes: "You knocked it right out of the park!"

Princesses in unison princess voices: "Thank you!"

Girl talking on cell phone: "I'm gonna let you go because I'm at Con."

Girl dressed up as Link from Zelda: (Holds up pouch hanging from shoulder) "I have my Melodica and I can play like anything on it."

Girl walking around booths: "I don't even know where we are anymore."

Spiderman 1 to Spiderman 2 while trying out lightsabers from a booth: "Sick, dude." (Taps lightsaber against Spiderman 2's.)

Guy to group while approaching lightsaber booth: "Well, which one do you want to touch?"

Group in unison: "All of them."

Guy to friend while examining booth selling figures: "I figure if I was ever going to get Pac-Man, I'd have to get all five."

Girl to friends: "It's like all the awesomeness in one ball."

Trekkie teen girl to friends: "So I'm like, 'Finally a new phone,' but hopefully it won't do something weird like explode."

Woman to husband: "Aww, look at the little Maui! He's so cute!"

Mom to young daughter: "Isn't that a really pretty Belle?"

Daughter, incredulously: "Whoa!"

Guy to friends: "Hang on, I need to take a picture of all the Star Wars …" (Sees large group of Star Wars characters dispersing after taking a picture) "Oh, nevermind. I'm done."

Woman to friends: (Holds up fake stick weapon from costume) "I can take care of him."