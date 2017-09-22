Nadia Gomes, Elise Flake and Bizzy Bowen helped the Cougars win the UCCU Crosstown Clash against Utah Valley University, 3-0, on a chilly Friday night at South Field.

"We didn't do as well as we wanted to in the first half, so we were fortunate that Nadia had an unbelievable goal," BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said. "In the second half, we came out and did what we have trained to do. I thought we caused a lot of problems for UVU in the second half and were a lot more dangerous as well.”

Gomes started off the scoring in the 15th minute of the game with her fourth goal in four games. After UVU fouled BYU, Gomes took a free kick on the far-right side of the goal just outside the 18-yard box. She curved the ball around UVU’s defensive wall and floated it through a crowd of players into the back-left corner of the goal.

The Wolverines increased their pressure on the goal by getting a couple of opportunities to score before halftime, but none made it into the back of the net.

Going into the second half, the Cougars led 1-0, despite being outshot, 6-3.

Ten minutes into the second half, Flake scored BYU’s second goal of the game and her second of the season. After taking the ball down the left sideline, Flake beat a UVU defender in the left corner of the field and took the ball toward the goal. Flake then slotted the ball past two defenders and the keeper into the back of the net.

Four minutes later, Bowen scored the final goal of the game and her first goal of the season. She shot the ball, and it was deflected off a UVU player's foot, sailing past the keeper into the back of the net.

The Cougars return to South Field next Friday at 7 p.m. MDT, to start West Coast Conference play against San Diego. The game will be broadcast live on BYUtv and can be heard on ESPN 960 AM.