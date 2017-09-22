BYU men’s golf sits in third place at the William H. Tucker Invitational on Friday behind seventh-place finishes from Patrick Fishburn and Peter Kuest.

Teams battled 15-30 mph winds throughout most of the day, with rain and high winds troubling players in the second round.

"We hung in there today," BYU head coach Bruce Brockbank said. "We played a really good first round, but started the second round poorly and gave up some shots toward the end. If we start making putts, we will have a chance to make a run tomorrow."

The Cougars fired a first-round 284 (-4), followed by a second-round 302 (+14) to shoot +10 on Friday. UNLV leads all teams at -1, and Washington sits in second place at +5. West Coast Conference foe San Diego sits in 16th place.

Fishburn carded 70-75 to shoot 1-over through 36 holes. The senior finished the first round strong, birdying four of the last eight holes. The 2016-17 WCC Co-Player of the Year birdied seven holes on Friday. Kuest also fired 70-75 to tie for seventh place, birdying six holes.

"Peter (Kuest) and Patrick (Fishburn) both played solid today," Brockbank said, "so did CJ (Lee)."

CJ Lee and Rhett Rasmussen are tied for 18th place and 33rd place, respectively. Lee shot 3-over through 36 holes, while Rasmussen shot 5-over.

In his first tournament as a Cougar, freshman Andrew Chin is tied for 91st through two rounds of play.

Kelton Hirsch fired 74-82 to tie for 79th place at 12-over. Hirsch is competing as an individual.

BYU men’s golf plays the third and final round of the William H. Tucker Invitational on Saturday. Teams will begin play at 7:45 a.m. MT. Go to the BYU men’s golf schedule page to follow the Cougars live.