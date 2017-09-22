Dixie State’s men’s golf team ended its first two rounds of the 2017-18 season in a two-way tie for seventh place at the Saint Martin’s Men’s Invitational on Friday at the Olympia Country and Golf Club.

The Trailblazers opened with a 13-over-par 297 on their first 18-hole loop before coming back with a 6-over 290 to finish day one tied with Montana State Billings (293-294) at +19 587. Western Washington (283-284) leads the 13-team field at 1-under 567 through 36 holes, six shots clear of second-place Simon Fraser (292-281-573, +5) and 10 strokes ahead of third-place Victoria (290-287-577, +9).

Sophomore Jayce Frampton (72-74-146, +4) and freshman Spencer Wallace (76-70-146, +4) are both tied for 19th individually after day one to pace the Trailblazers. Frampton fired a 1-over 72 in the first round, which was bested by Wallace in round two as he carded DSU’s low round of the day with a 1-under 70.

In addition, freshman Landon Anderson (76-72-148, +6) is tied for 27th place, followed by freshman senior Dane Nelson (78-74-152, +10) in t-46th place and freshman Brock Nielson (73-81-154, +12) in t-55th overall.

The final round of the tournament will be played Saturday morning.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.