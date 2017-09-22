The Westminster women's soccer team fell short in its second conference game, losing 2-0 at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS). The loss puts the Griffins at 4-3 overall and 1-1 in the RMAC.

The home team went up 1-0 at 8:09 as Tarah Patterson got by the defender shooting from the left to the right post. The second and final goal of the contest came in the second half at the 54-minute mark off a long pass to seal the win for the Lions, 2-0.

The Griffins were unable to get on the board with 12 shots, four on goal, compared to the host's nine shots and six on goal. Westminster had four players each with one shot on goal, though it could not convert.

Westminster ended the contest with four corner kicks and five fouls. Breanna Empey and Hillary Weixler shared time in the box totaling four saves in the losing effort.

The Griffins look to pick up a second conference win on Sunday and split on the two-game road trip. Saturday, the Griffins head to Gunnison, Colorado, for a Sunday RMAC contest against Western State of Colorado. The action begins at 1:00 p.m., and will be broadcast on the RMAC Network.

