On a windy afternoon in Durango, Fort Lewis College's Ryan Lee's second goal of the season proved to be the game-winning goal Friday afternoon in a 2-1 win for the Skyhawks men's soccer team at home against Westminster College.

The win is the Skyhawks second-straight victory, moving their record to 2-2-3 overall and 2-0-1 in league matches. Westminster drops to 2-5-0 overall and 0-3-0 in the RMAC.

Lee found the back of the net at 23:44 from Jean Meibohm's long pass over the middle. The ball bounced over a defender and Lee finished the shot for the goal.

Danny Darelli put the Griffins on the scoreboard at 83:49, preventing a Skyhawks shutout.

Westminster doubled up the Skyhawks on shot attempts, 18-9. Thirteen of their shots came in the second half while the Skyhawks were held to only two attempts.

Lee accounted for four of the Skyhawks nine shot attempts in the game. Darelli led both teams with five.

The Griffins return to action Sunday looking for their first conference win in a noon contest against Adams State in Alamosa, Colorado. The game will be broadcast on the RMAC Network.

ABOUT WESTMINSTER:

Westminster is a private, independent, and comprehensive college in Salt Lake City, Utah. The intercollegiate athletics program is a provisional member of NCAA II and the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC).