OREM — An Orem chiropractor has been convicted of sexually assaulting three women who were his patients during a four-year period.

Dale Harland Heath, 58, was arrested and is in Utah County Jail after a jury on Thursday found him guilty of object rape, a first-degree felony; forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; and three counts sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor, according to a statement from the Utah County Attorney's Office

Heath originally was charged with two more counts of sexual battery and making a false statement, a class B misdemeanor.

In 2011, a patient told officers he touched her genitalia while treating her. A second patient described that in 2012, he massaged her buttocks, groin and genitals over her clothing and at least once under her clothing when he digitally raped her.

Heath in interviews with investigators said the contact may have been incidental and denied it was inappropriate, the Utah County Attorney's Office said.

"Detectives spoke to Heath about safe practices to avoid similar complaints in the future," according to the statement.

Heath was issued a formal reprimand by the Utah Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing in 2014, placing his license on probation and still allowing him to practice. The sanction required him to have a chaperone for female patients and requiring him to receive consent for treatment near sensitive areas.

In February 2015, a third woman reported Heath touched her inappropriately during two treatments. The contact during an initial appointment made her uncomfortable, but she dismissed the contact as incidental and came back for treatment, according to charges.

During the followup appointment, he touched her in a way she said was "intentional and clearly inappropriate," charges stated.

Heath denied the third allegation and told police a chaperone was present. But chaperones told police that they had signed reports at Heath's request saying they were present even when they were not. That prompted another division sanction requiring Heath to make sure chaperones were present for entire sessions.

His license status is "active on probation," according to a search on the division's public website.

Heath's attorney Richard Matheson said in a statement he and his colleagues believe Heath is innocent.

"However, we maintain our fundamental belief in our criminal justice system and, therefore, we respect the jury's decision," Matheson said.

Judge Derek Pullan is set to sentence Heath on Nov. 21 in 4th District Court.