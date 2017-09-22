In the first tournament of the season, the Westminster men's golf team completed the first round of the Saint Martin's University Invitational on Friday. The two-day tournament continues Saturday at the Olympia Country Club in Olympia, Washington.

Along with Westminster and tournament host Saint Martin's University, the field includes men's golf teams from Dixie State, Hawaii-Hilo, British Columbia, Western Washington, Montana State Billings, Northwest Nazarene, Simon Fraser, Notre Dame de Namur and Concordia, Victoria.

At the end of round one, the Griffins are tied for 12th place with a team score of 314 on the par-71 course. Western Washington is the leading the field at 283.

Westminster senior Niko Rompous shot a 75, followed by freshman teammates Alex DeBry (77) and Chase Godi (79). The Griffins look to decrease strokes on Saturday in the second and final round to move up the leaderboard.

Westminster returners include Niko Roumpos (senior), Austin Anderson (junior) and Cole Stratton (sophomore).

The Griffins added six freshmen to this year's squad, which include Davis Amis, Alex Debry, Chase Godi, Stryder Jones, Muhammad Hussan Rao and Logan Skalka.

This year's schedule includes six tournaments hosted by Saint Martin's University (Sept. 22-23), Western New Mexico University (Oct. 2-3), RMAC Fall Preview (Oct. 9-10), Cal State San-Marcos Invite (Feb. 5-6), Mustang Intercollegiate (Apr. 2-3) and BYU (Apr. 9-10).

Westminster returns to action on Oct. 2-3, when it competes in Good Year, Arizona, at the Golf Club of Estrella hosted by Western New Mexico University.

ABOUT WESTMINSTER:

Westminster is a private, independent, and comprehensive college in Salt Lake City, Utah. The intercollegiate athletics program is a provisional member of NCAA II and the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC).