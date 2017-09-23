TUCSON, Ariz. — Utah quarterback Troy Williams replaced the injured Tyler Huntley in the second quarter and helped lead the 21st-ranked Utah Utes to a wild last-minute 30-24 victory over Arizona Friday in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

The game went down to the wire. Arizona rallied but its onside kick in the last minute went Utah's way.

The extent of Huntley’s injury was not immediately known, although he did not return to the game after apparently injuring his shoulder on a sack with 8:45 remaining in the opening half.

Williams went on to guide the Utes to three scoring drives, including a lengthy possession to open the third quarter. His 1-yard touchdown run and the accompanying extra-point kick from Matt Gay increased Utah’s lead to 20-10 — providing some much-needed breathing room at the time.

Arizona later answered with a 7-yard TD run by J.J. Taylor, however, to cut it back to three points.

Enter the defense. Cornerback Javelin Guidry returned an interception 14 yards for a touchdown as the Utes extended their lead to 27-17 following another PAT from Gay.

Utah thwarted an earlier comeback bid by Arizona when Lowell Louteleli blocked a 47-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter. The offense later added a 37-yard kick by Gay to close out the Utes' scoring.

The Utes (4-0), who have a bye next week, have now won three straight Pac-12 openers after losing their first four since becoming members of the conference in 2011.

Utah led 10-3 at the end of the first quarter. The Utes scored on their opening drive when Huntley and Samson Nacua connected on an 8-yard touchdown throw. Gay added the PAT to make it 7-0 with 10:35 left in the quarter.

Less than four minutes later, Arizona countered with a 32-yard goal from Josh Pollack. Trailing 7-3, the Wildcats garnered even more momentum when linebacker Kylon Wilbur forced Moss to fumble and recovered the ball on his team’s 34-yard line.

Arizona was forced to punt after three plays, however, and the tide turned. Boobie Hobbs returned the kick 48 yards for Utah, taking it back to the Arizona 28. The Utes wound up adding a 41-yard field goal from Gay to regain a seven-point advantage before the quarter was complete.

Early in the second, Hobbs came up big again. The nickel back recovered a fumble forced by Casey Hughes deep in Utah territory. The Utes took possession on the 1-yard line. Hughes caused the action by jarring the ball away from Taylor.

The Utes then marched 91 yards on 14 plays, taking 6:20 off the clock, to extend their lead with a 26-yard field goal from Gay. In the midst of the drive, Huntley was injured on a sack by Tony Fields II and left the game.

WIlliams took over at quarterback and promptly connected on a 40-yard pass to Carrington II on third-and-9. That play and a 15-yard penalty on Arizona on the snap that followed moved Utah into the red zone.

Things went Arizona’s way — mostly so, anyhow — over the balance of the half. A 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Brandon Dawkins concluded an 11-play, 75-yard drive. The PAT from Pollack cut the deficit to 13-10 with 1:39 to in the half.

In the closing seconds, defensive end Justin Belknap recovered a bad snap by Utah on a punt attempt and gave the Wildcats possession on the 26-yard line with 11 seconds remaining. However, an incomplete pass was followed by a missed field goal kick from Pollack as time expired — keeping the Utes ahead.

The teams nearly played to a statistical draw over the first two quarters. Utah had 205 yards and 12 first downs in the opening half. Arizona finished with 202 and 11.

