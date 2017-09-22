SALT LAKE CITY — The Appellate Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Utah Supreme Court. The vacancy results from the retirement of Justice Christine Durham, effective Nov. 16.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Christopher Ballard, assistant solicitor general, Utah Attorney General’s Office; Michele Christiansen, judge, Utah Court of Appeals; Paige Petersen, judge, 3rd District Court; Margaret Plane, city attorney, Salt Lake City Corp.; Jill Pohlman, judge, Utah Court of Appeals; Derek Pullan, judge, 4th District Court; Terry Welch, attorney/shareholder, Parr Brown Gee & Loveless.

Written comments can be submitted to Aida Neimarlija, nominating commission chairwoman, at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or to the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330.

The deadline for written comments is noon Monday, Oct. 2. The commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments.

After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Gary Herbert, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Herbert’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.