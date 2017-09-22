OREM — A 70-year-old man died when his car rolled near the mouth of Provo Canyon.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident that happened about 3:30 p.m. on the 800 North ramp onto eastbound U.S. 189, said Orem Police Lt. Craig Martinez.

The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Officers weren't sure Friday why his car veered from the road.

The crash snarled Friday evening traffic, and Orem police urged drivers to take alternate routes for several hours. Police reopened the onramp about 8 p.m.

No further details were available late Friday.