SALT LAKE CITY — The LDS Church is buying food in bulk from grocery chains in Puerto Rico to help victims of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria, according to a news release issued Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Mormon missionaries in the region are leaving temporarily until basic infrastructure is restored.

Non-perishable food and building materials like plywood, roofing materials, nails, tools and tarps are headed to the island from U.S. welfare facilities of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the release said.

The church is supporting the Red Cross and other relief agencies as they shelter displaced people and provide other help.

"There is currently great need existing in Puerto Rico and the surrounding islands, and all those who have been impacted by hurricanes Irma and Maria are in our thoughts and prayers," church leaders said in a statement. "The Church is mobilizing humanitarian resources to help. This includes providing food, water and other commodities to the islands in that region. Additional supplies will be sent in the future to help with recovery and reconstruction efforts as we better assess the situation."

The church also is engaged in relief efforts in Mexico after earthquakes there this week. And it has provided aid in Sierra Leone after a mudslide, in Texas after Hurricane Harvey, in Montana due to wildfires, and elsewhere.

The impact of Irma and Maria led church leaders to transfer missionaries from the Puerto Rico San Juan Mission to other areas because of the storm.

"We can confirm that all missionaries are safe and accounted for," the statement said. "However, the islands in the region are largely without power, water and food is in short supply. Missionaries, who have been engaged in cleanup efforts since the storm's passing, are being transferred from the islands in the Puerto Rico San Juan Mission and temporarily reassigned in other areas until basic needs can be met, and then they will return to help."

Puerto Rico has a single Mormon mission and 23,000 church members in 41 congregations.

The Caribbean Area Presidency — Elder Walter F. Gonzalez, Elder Claudio D. Zivic and Elder Jose L. Alonzo — also released a statement:

"We have been collaborating with local priesthood leaders located at the most affected areas in order to assess the situation of our members, missionaries, meetinghouses and the situation in general," they said. "At the present time, our greatest interest is to safeguard human lives and evaluate the situation in order to identify the best way possible to help those in need and cooperate with efforts from local authorities. As we assess the situation, we're confident that effective ways to help as necessary will be identified."