SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's top elections officer says the state was not one of 21 where hackers targeted elections systems last year.

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox told the Associated Press that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security informed his office Friday that hackers did not breach or attempt to breach any state or local elections systems in Utah.

Cox said that even before Friday's notification, the state did not suspect that hackers had made any attempts to breach Utah elections systems.

Homeland Security officials say hackers believed to be Russian agents targeted voter registration systems in more than 20 states.

Officials in Alabama, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin confirmed Friday that their states had been targeted.